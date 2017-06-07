Nigeria: Govt Pays 20 Whistleblowers N375.8 Million – AllAfrica.com
Nigeria: Govt Pays 20 Whistleblowers N375.8 Million
The federal government said on Wednesday it had released about N375.8 million for payment of 20 whistleblowers who provided information that led to the recovery over N11.6 billion. The Ministry of Finance, which confirmed the release in a statement …
