White House now a crime scene

The American White House, the seat of power, which was revered as a symbol of leadership, democracy and power was now being regarded as a scene of crime.

It is today been described as a “crime scene” following revelations the probe into Russia’s interference in the US election has been widened to include allegations President Donald Trump attempted to obstruct justice.

American political commentator Seth Abramson said Special Counsel Robert Mueller — who is investigating the alleged Russian interference in the election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign — was “focusing on crimes that occurred in the White House”.

“The White House is now a crime scene,” Mr Abramson posted on Twitter.

In a pivotal shift in the investigation that has riveted Americans like no other for decades, senior intelligence officials have agreed to be interviewed by investigators working for Mr Muller, according to The Washington Post.

The newspaper reported on Wednesday that director of national intelligence Dan Coats, head of the National Security Agency Mike Rogers, and former deputy director at the NSA Richard Ledgett, had agreed to be interviewed by Mr Mueller’s investigators as early as this week.

The move to investigate the US President comes after Mr Trump fired FBI director James Comey on May 9, according to the The Post.

Mr Comey told Congress last week he believed he was fired by Mr Trump to undermine the agency’s Russia probe.

An event reportedly of particular interest to Mr Mueller is an exchange on March 22, when Mr Coats told associates that Mr Trump had asked him to intervene with Mr Comey to get him to back off the president’s former national security adviser Mike Flynn as part of the FBI probe into the Russia affair.

The post White House now a crime scene appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

