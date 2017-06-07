Who is lying to the Igbos and to the rest of Nigeria? – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Who is lying to the Igbos and to the rest of Nigeria?
Vanguard
Nigerians need to be more discerning. In a country filled with special interests and rapacious individuals who would stop at nothing to safeguard their predatory lifestyles, one must always analyse and think critically about political statements: who …
South East Reps Caucus Join Forces With Senate Over SEDC
Nigeria-Biafra newfangled narrative
Nigeria: Igbo, the Worst Enemy to Igbo
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!