Who Joy Onumajuru Immediate Past Miss Commonwealth (Photos)
Immediate past Miss CommonWealth Africa, Queen Joy Onumajuru celebrated copies of ATTENTION Magazine that had exclusive content of her grand opening of Queenel Saloon in a Abuja that featured A’list showbiz entrepreneurs. The ex- beauty queen met with the publisher Alex Nwankwo who happens to be a publicist when she returned to Nigeria recently after bagging Masters degree abroad.
Onumajuru also reigned supreme as Queen Of Aso Nigeria in 2011 with the executions of high profile project geared towards empowering children and providing for the less privileged. The blue print edition of ATTENTION Magazine had Nollywood actress Rosaline Meurer as the cover page, while the June edition which is in the press will have top Ghanian actress Juliet Ibrahim as the front page cover.
