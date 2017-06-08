WHO updates guidelines on HIV, antibiotics, cancer drugs

The World Health Organization (NAN) has released new advice on which antibiotics to use for common infections and which to preserve for the most serious circumstances. The advice is among the additions to the WHO Model list of essential medicines for 2017, which includes medicines for HIV, hepatitis C, tuberculosis and leukaemia. The updated list added 30 medicines for adults and 25 for children, and specifies new uses for nine already-listed products, bringing the total to 433 drugs deemed essential for addressing the most important public health needs.

