Why 2face Kicked Dammy Krane Out Of His Record Label

Following the arrest of Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane in Miami, USA days ago on grounds of credit card fraud, grand theft and impersonation, a source close to the singer has revealed the alleged reason why he was kicked out of Tu Face Idibia’s record label, Hypertek records. Recall that the singer was reported to have…

The post Why 2face Kicked Dammy Krane Out Of His Record Label appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

