Why Biafra Will Continue To Be A Joke – Senator Dapo

Senator Dapo Tejuoso described the Biafra agitation as a joke –

He said Igbos continue to be represented in the National Assembly –

The Senator said those agitating for Biafra have no power to make it happen Senator Dapo Tejuoso has said that the agitation for an independent Biafra state remains a joke as long as the south east region continues to be represented in the National Assembly.

This Day reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) senator from Ogun state said the Biafra issue will only be taken serious when these representatives table this agitation at the National Assembly to demand for a new country through a democratic process.



He said: “As far as I am concerned, the South East is still represented in the senate; they have their own senators, they have their House of Representatives members, they have not come up through any of these process to say they want to form another country; those who are shouting are those outside the system. “So, for me, it is the day, senators start talking about it, that House of Representatives members start talking about it, it is then that it will make serious importance, but we are running democracy.



“The day they said people should stay at home and they too stayed at home; their House of Representatives members did not stay at home and these are the people representing them.”

The post Why Biafra Will Continue To Be A Joke – Senator Dapo appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

