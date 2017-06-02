Why Buhari is flouting court orders on Dasuki, El-Zakzaky – Lai Mohammed
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has given reasons why the President Muhammadu Buhari-Federal Government is flouting court orders regarding some high profile cases. Featuring on Osasu Show, the Minister said the government flouts court orders in the interest of national security. Responding to a question on why former National Security Adviser, Dasuki Sambo(rtd) […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
