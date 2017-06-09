Why cases of examination malpractice are rising – WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said that the pressure on some school principals to increase the performance of their pupils in external examinations is responsible for the upsurge in the number of examination malpractice cases in the country. This was stated in a communiqué issued by the Nigeria Examination’s Committee (NEC) of WAEC […]

