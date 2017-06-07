Why Chime angrily left PDP for APC – Umahi

Chief Austin, National Vice Chairman, South East, of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) says most defections from the party to the All Progressives Congress, (APC) were for selfish reasons. He cited the instance of former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, whom he said was angry because he failed to get PDP ticket to the […]

Why Chime angrily left PDP for APC – Umahi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

