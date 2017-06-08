Pages Navigation Menu

Why Continuous Voters’ Registration at ward level is impossible — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has defended its inability to further decentralize the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) down to ward levels. It said that scaling down the CVR exercise from the local government level to the wards would require the level of funding the commission does not have. INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

