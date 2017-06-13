Why EFCC lacks power to raid Sun newspaper – Mike Ozekhome

Human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, says the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, lacked the legal power to raid The SUN Publishing Company. According to him, since the newspaper company had appealed against a court ruling granting the anti-graft agency permission to seize the property, it was wrong of the commission to storm the […]

Why EFCC lacks power to raid Sun newspaper – Mike Ozekhome

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

