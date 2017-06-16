Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why El-Zakzaky is still in protective custody – Lai Mohammed [VIDEO]

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has said that the reason the leader of the Islamic Movement In Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, is still in protective custody is due to the inability of the federal government to build a house for him. According to the Minister, the court ruled that El-Zakzaky be released after his house […]

Why El-Zakzaky is still in protective custody – Lai Mohammed [VIDEO]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.