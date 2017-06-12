Why FG’s Pension Payment Was Delayed In May – Ikeazor

By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

The executive secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor, has explained reasons for the delayed payment of the May 2017 pensions to pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) saying the directorate is a treasury-funded agency.

Ikeazor in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP indicated that the directorate prepared and completed the payroll of the pensioners’ payment on the May 15, 2017 as always for payment by May 25, 2017.

‘’When the payment was delayed, bulk messages were sent to pensioners to apologise for the delay in payment while action was being taken to resolve the matter,’’ she said.

The PTAD boss said the payment has been approved by the Minister of Finance and May 2017 pensions will be credited to pensioners’ accounts starting June 12, 2017.

She expressed the determination of the directorate to always respond to the needs of pensioners and attend to their complaints as they arise in order to make them continually “smile” because within the mandate of PTAD, “Old age is Gold age.”

The post Why FG’s Pension Payment Was Delayed In May – Ikeazor appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

