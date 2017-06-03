Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why gari, ‘fufu’ semolina are no longer affordable – NCGA – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Why gari, 'fufu' semolina are no longer affordable – NCGA
Daily Post Nigeria
The Nigeria Cassava Growers Association, NCGA, has given reasons why cassava products are expensive in the market. President of the Association, Segun Adewumi, said the recent reduction in cassava supply and increased cost of cassava products is …
Farmers Blame Herdsmen For High Cost Of Garri, FufuThe Whistler

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.