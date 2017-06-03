Why gari, ‘fufu’ semolina are no longer affordable – NCGA

The Nigeria Cassava Growers Association, NCGA, has given reasons why cassava products are expensive in the market. President of the Association, Segun Adewumi, said the recent reduction in cassava supply and increased cost of cassava products is due to herdsmen attacks on farms. Adewumi told newsmen in Lagos, “It has been a very difficult time […]

Why gari, ‘fufu’ semolina are no longer affordable – NCGA

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

