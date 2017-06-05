Why global oil production looks set to grow in 2018, despite OPEC-led output cut – MarketWatch
|
MarketWatch
|
Why global oil production looks set to grow in 2018, despite OPEC-led output cut
MarketWatch
Developments tied to the U.S., Qatar, and Russia point to more oil in the global market. By. MyraP. Saefong. Markets/commodities reporter. Global crude-oil production looks set to rise next year, and not just because of growing U.S. output. Less than …
Shale 2.0 vs. OPEC 2.0
Opec deal extension isn't enough to rope in crude-oil bulls
Asia-Pacific Crude-Thai tender in focus; awaits August offers
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!