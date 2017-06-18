Why government may not fund political parties now – Ekweremadu

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has blamed the withdrawal of government subventions for political parties on abuse, noting that it was still inadvisable to reintroduce it. Ekweremadu also said that high level consultations were in top gear to obtain the views of critical stakeholders about the ongoing constitution review. He spoke when the […]

Why government may not fund political parties now – Ekweremadu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

