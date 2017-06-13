Antoine Griezmann apologises after teasing Manchester United over potential move to Old Trafford – Mirror.co.uk
Mirror.co.uk
Antoine Griezmann apologises after teasing Manchester United over potential move to Old Trafford
Antoine Griezmann apologised for any misunderstanding his comments about his future may have caused in recent months after extending his Atletico Madrid contract until 2022. Griezmann signed a one-year contract extension with Atletico on Tuesday to …
Griezmann signs new Atletico Madrid deal to end Manchester United transfer hopes
Griezmann apologizes for misleading comments after signing new Atletico Madrid deal
Antoine Griezmann signs new Atletico Madrid contract until 2022
