Why I collected ransom in dollars – kidnap kingpin, Evans

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The suspected kidnap kingpin, Evans, arrested yesterday in Lagos has revealed why he demanded ransom in dollars. Evans, who was paraded at the state police Headquarters in Ikeja on Sunday, spoke with newsmen. Recall that he had earlier told police investigators he has two houses in highbrow Magodo Estate in Lagos, which he bought for […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

