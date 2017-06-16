Nurses’ union officials clash on live TV – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Nurses' union officials clash on live TV
Daily Nation
Kenya National Union of Nurses Secretary-General Seth Panyako. His camp has asked nurses to continue keeping off work. FILE PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP. Advertisement. By EUNICE KILONZO More by this Author. Kenyans will …
Attempts to call off nurses strike thwarted as officials nearly exchange blows
Kenya: Governors Give Nurses 24-Hour Ultimatum to Resume Work
Drama as nurses' union officials clash during media briefing on strike
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!