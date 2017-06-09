WHY I HAVE BEEN BLOWING MY HORN AGAINST HER

(MY EDUCATIVE FICTION)

Her name is superstition, she has been the reason for behavioral under development in Africa. She has beclouded our faces with deplorable beliefs, she has been unfair to our continental advantage.

It was a very sad night, my friend came back from a mid night fellowship, he was very hungry. He had an enviable quantity of Indomie in his cupboard but he refused to cook it.

When he first told me how femished he was, I reminded him of the Indomie in his cupboard but instead of appreciating my humbly words he answered thus “I am from a village where people don’t cook at night, base on our belief, cooking at night is a heart breaking abomination”. I tried to make him understand why he should disregard such an ancient lie but my efforts were fruitless. In the absence of a better luck, I woke up in the morning just to find my hungry friend dead, he was suffering from stomach ulcer and that encouraged his pitiable death. His belief made him disregard the incompatibility of stomach ulcer and hunger.

Looking at his remains, I picked up my crying pen, I tried to pen down the tears in my heart, the terrifying sound of gunshots in my ear and the python venom in my feelings but I couldn’t. This horrible incident made me realise how powerless by reasoning can be.

To compensate my feelings, I started looking for superstition, I promised to strangle her whenever I find her but it seemed she knew my plans, she ran away. I have not dismissed my resolution of killing superstition, I am still searching for her.

I urge fellow Africans to join the catena of teams against superstition, she must be banished from the face of the earth, she must be killed. Some actions and inactions we think fit needs appropriation. with our amplified spirits, let us improvise counter ideological remedies in other to transform Africa into a Paradise.

