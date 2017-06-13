Why I Knelt Before Nnamdi Kanu & What We Discussed About SS And SE – IPOB Man Explains (VIDEO)

The igbo man who knelt down before IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu to discuss some issues with him has revealed why he knelt down and what they discussed.

Read below..

I insisted that I kneel and address this man I so respect and who respects me, too.

We discussed the possibility of uniting SS and SE. Yes, each ethnic group shall retain its identity and resources. God bless Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. This is what nationhood entails.

