Why I resigned as Sunshine Stars technical adviser – Eguavoen

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Austin Eguavoen, the immediate past Technical Adviser of Sunshine Stars, Akure, on Saturday said he resigned his appointment due to bad attitude and performances of some referees in the local league. Eguavoen made the disclosure in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure. NAN reports that the Ondo State Football Agency had on April 25 in Akure made public the appointment of former Super Eagles’ Chief Coach, Austin Eguavoen, as Sunshine new Technical Adviser.

