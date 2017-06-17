Pages Navigation Menu

Why I vowed never to act movies again – Veteran filmmaker, Zeb Ejiro – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Entertainment


Why I vowed never to act movies again – Veteran filmmaker, Zeb Ejiro
Foremost Nigerian filmmaker, Zeb Ejiro, has given reasons he vowed never to act movies again after featuring in just one film. The veteran producer said he hates standing in front of the camera, adding that he feels he looks funny interpreting a script

