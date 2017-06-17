Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Youngster Andre Silva becoming Ronaldo’s perfect wingman – SBS – The World Game

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SBS – The World Game

Youngster Andre Silva becoming Ronaldo's perfect wingman
SBS – The World Game
Andre Silva, the 21-year-old forward who is about to make his debut in a major tournament with Portugal, has been successfully teaming up with Ronaldo to give the European champions an impressive attacking force entering the Confederations Cup.
Andre Silva: I hope that I can live up to Ronaldo's expectationsFIFA.com
Osorio Knows There's More to Portugal Than RonaldobeIN SPORTS USA
Confederations Cup: Yet another trophy for Ronaldo?CNN

all 152 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.