Why Igbo will likely not comply with Arewa’s threat

By Nwafor Sunday

Owing to the quit notice threat issued Igbo in the northern part of the country by the Coalition of Northern Youths, (CNY), Vanguard gathered that Igbo are likely not to comply because of the following reasons:

1. Federal government is not in support of the given threat and as such the national assembly has warned people seeking for the division of the country to desist from such act.

According to the Senate President Bukola Saraki, “the Senate must stand for a non negotiable and united Nigeria, and that unity and peace were key issues that must be guaranteed for any meaningful development to take place.

“We must stand clearly and act clearly to defend this country. The unity of this country is not negotiable” Saraki said.

Also, the Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Sen. George Akume, said the senate must rise up to make a statement condemning the various agitations in parts of the country. He said if the senate kept quiet in the face of the agitations, it would be failing as a major legislative arm of government.

According to him “I want to call the attention of this Senate to movements in this country, including Biafra, Arewa, some groups in the Western part of the country and many others.

“We must rise up to make a statement on what is happening. We will be failing if we do not do something that will reassure the people on the need for one Nigeria. “We are greater being together than going our separate ways,’’ he said.

2. Chief of Army staff, Tukur Buratai, has told those agitating for an independent state to “forget it.” According to him “Those individuals and groups that are bent on destabilising our country I think they have to wait till may be the next three or four millennia for them to do that. That is, may be the next generation of officers and men will allow them at all,” he said.

“Having been given the millennium hero award, I want to call on all the agitators for separation and other acts of destabilisation; they better forget it, not in this era, not in this millennium.

“I want to say that we would continue to do our best to maintain security atmosphere that is needed as provided for in the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria. We have been tasked to defend our country, he finally said.

3. Another is the South East governor’s statement issued today. According to statement signed by Engr. David Nweze Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State and Chairman of South East Governors Forum “The South East Governors Forum has repeatedly reiterated its commitment to and preference for the existence of a virile, united, prosperous and progressive Federal Republic of Nigeria where justice, fairness, equity, mutual respect and equality of opportunity to all citizens regardless of creed, ethnicity or gender will reign supreme under the inflexible rule of law.We have had occasion recently to take this position publicly in response to the agitative but peaceful actions of some Igbo youth. We will continue to take a similar stance in response to any action that might threaten the cohesiveness of this nation or designed to cause its rupture.

“We call on all our Igbo sons and daughters resident in Northern Nigeria to go about their lawful daily engagements without fear of intimidation, hindrance or molestation.”

4. The encouraging words of Governor Nyesom Wike, that Niger Delta will not divide Nigeria, “unity non-negotiable”.

According to him, “Sultan of Sokoto,Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has been working tirelessly to ring peace and to bring unity to the people. So for all of us this is what is meant by one Nigeria.

“We cannot run away from this country. The unity of this country is very, very paramount. The unity of this country is non-negotiable.’’ He said that he was from the Niger Delta, Rivers State to be specific, “So I cannot see us in a divided country. No way. We stand for the unity of this country.”

5. What will happen to their properties (businesses and mansions) if they decide to come back? This is a very important point given by an interviewee who sticks that Nigeria will be a better place undivided than divided. He asked the following questions, will they carry their mansions on their head? Who will buy their properties if they want to sale it? And how much will they slate for the mansion? How sure are we that Igbo are going to make it if they abandon their properties and travel to their various villages?

These are critically questions that need urgent answer. Please do air your opinions here.

The post Why Igbo will likely not comply with Arewa’s threat appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

