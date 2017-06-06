Why implementation of digital switch-over policy is slow – DG NBC, Modibbo- Kawu
The Director-General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Ishaq Modibbo- Kawu, has said the migration from analogue to digital broadcasting in the country is slow due to the cost of procuring the equipment needed. He said this during the launch of the digital switchover platform in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. According to him, the switchover […]
Why implementation of digital switch-over policy is slow – DG NBC, Modibbo- Kawu
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!