Nigeria: Justice Ademola Dares Presidency, Resumes Sitting – AllAfrica.com
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Nigeria: Justice Ademola Dares Presidency, Resumes Sitting
Abuja — Despite insistence by the Presidency that none of the Judges recently recalled by the National Judicial Council, NJC, should return to the bench, Justice Adeniyi Ademola, on Wednesday, resumed sitting at the Federal High Court in Abuja …
