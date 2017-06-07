Nigeria: Justice Ademola Dares Presidency, Resumes Sitting – AllAfrica.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: Justice Ademola Dares Presidency, Resumes Sitting

Nigeria: Justice Ademola Dares Presidency, Resumes Sitting
Abuja — Despite insistence by the Presidency that none of the Judges recently recalled by the National Judicial Council, NJC, should return to the bench, Justice Adeniyi Ademola, on Wednesday, resumed sitting at the Federal High Court in Abuja
