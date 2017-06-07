Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Moji Olaiya’s Daughter Remains Inconsolable

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tall, slim and dark-skinned, Adunola didn’t look much like her mum. But the two were an item. They shared same birthday month but two days apart. Adun was born on February 25 while Moji Olaiya was born February 27. From her late mum’s post on Adunola’s birthday, you could decipher that Adunola Farombi was very …

The post Why Moji Olaiya’s Daughter Remains Inconsolable appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.