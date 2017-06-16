Why mPesa will not be an instant hit in Nigeria – Techpoint.ng
|
Techpoint.ng
|
Why mPesa will not be an instant hit in Nigeria
Techpoint.ng
It's been barely a decade since mPesa — Safaricom's award-winning mobile money service — took Kenya, and the world, by storm. Having since expanded to 10 additional countries within and outside (Albania, Romania, Afghanistan and India) the African …
Local Go Global! African hotels equipped with a new business engine
Nigeria ranks 114 in global Internet speed ranking
Federal Government Reacts To South African Quit Notice To Nigerians
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!