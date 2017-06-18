Why my Ex Wife Left – Emeka Ike – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Why my Ex Wife Left – Emeka Ike
BellaNaija
Nollywood Actor Emeka Ike has disclosed that there have been two unsuccessful attempts to kill him from which he has escaped unhurt. The Actor went on to say that the threat to his life accounts for one of the reasons why his ex-wife Suzanne opted for …
'I know the people behind this' – Emeka Ike speaks on divorce
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!