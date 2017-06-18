Pages Navigation Menu

Why my Ex Wife Left – Emeka Ike

Posted on Jun 18, 2017

Nollywood Actor Emeka Ike has disclosed that there have been two unsuccessful attempts to kill him from which he has escaped unhurt. The Actor went on to say that the threat to his life accounts for one of the reasons why his ex-wife Suzanne opted for a divorce. Speaking to PUNCH’s Sunday Scoop, the actor […]

