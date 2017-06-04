Why Nigerians Accuse Me Of Telling Lies – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed looks to have lost his edge against a worthy opponent after he appeared on the latest episode of the Osasu Show where he assessed the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration at Two.

The Minister who seemed unprepared for the heavy lifting which came at him during the interview had earlier been questioned on his take regarding Nigerians who have accused him of telling ‘little white lies’ to which he replied that this was mainly because he was the face of the opposition party for nearly a decade.

He added that the second reason why Nigerians have accused him of telling lies to favour the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is because quite a big section of the internet is yet to forgive him for the role he played in ousting PDP from office.

He said: “I think quite a big section of the internet is yet to forgive me for the role I played in the coming of this government. Many of them hold me personally responsible for the defeat of the PDP.”

Lai Mohammed added that “It was Nigerians who wanted a new government,” and he helped.

The Information Minister further dared anyone to come out with facts proving he had indeed lied to Nigerians at any point to favour the Buhari-led administration.

