Why Nigerians should wait till 2114 before considering split – Fasheun

Chairman, Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC), Dr. Frederick Fasehun, says Nigeria should consider break up in 2114, two centuries after amalgamation. He said since the people of the country were able to stay together for a 100 years (2014), they should be patient and see what happens in the next century then decided whether to split […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

