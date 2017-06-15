Why Nigerians want true federalism – Wike tells American Ambassador
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says Nigerians are demanding true federalism to enable each region develop according to its capability. The governor spoke yesterday when he hosted the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr William Symington. In a statement by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, Wike explained that Rivers people, for instance, […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
