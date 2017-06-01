Pages Navigation Menu

Why Nigeria’s electricity has improved – TCN

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says the deployment of Free Control mechanisms by Power Generation Companies (GenCos) in their power plants has resulted in an improved national grid stability and reliability. Interim Managing Director of the TCN, Mr Usman Mohammed, said this in a statement by Mrs Seun Olagunju, General Manger, Public Affairs, in […]

