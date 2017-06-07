Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Nigeria’s oil belongs to the North – Usman Bugaje [VIDEO]

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A member of the Northern Elders Forum, Usman Bugaje has claimed that there is no oil producing state in Nigeria. He said Nigeria is the only oil producing state, adding that no state in the country should lay claim to the natural resources. According to Bugaje who was addressing the elders forum, the north is […]

Why Nigeria’s oil belongs to the North – Usman Bugaje [VIDEO]

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.