Why northern youths gave Igbos quit notice – Ex-AIG, Aisabo

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Aisabo has explained why some northern youths recently issued ultimatum to Igbos to vacate their land. He said the quit notice might not be unconnected with the continuous agitation and call for secession by some Igbo groups in the country. He said the recent sit-at-home observed in the […]

Why northern youths gave Igbos quit notice – Ex-AIG, Aisabo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

