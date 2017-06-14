Why Obama Did Everything He Could Do To Remove Jonathan From Office – Reno Omokri Finally Opens Up

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has revealed the real reason behind the support ex-President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, gave to the anti-Jonathan movement in the 2015 Presidential election in Nigeria.

According to him, Jonathan’s anti-homosexuality stance which was demonstrated through his signing of the Same Sex Prohibition Bill of 2013 into law pitched him against Obama.

Omokri stated this on Wednesday during a live Facebook video that was monitored by DAILY POST.

He noted that Obama, out of desperation to clinch a second term in office, promised the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community in the US to fight against any government overseas that opposed the global movement for the acceptance of same sex relationship.

The erstwhile Presidential aide said: “The reason why the Obama administration turned against Goodluck Jonathan was because Jonathan signed the Same Sex Prohibition Bill of 2013.

“For Obama’s second term, he reached a deal with the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community. They supported him but they gave him a condition which reads: ‘You must move against any government overseas that come against their movement anywhere in the world.’

“When Jonathan signed that Bill into law on January 13, 2014; they (Obama’s government) turned against him. That is the reason why that administration did everything that they could to remove him.

“You can also see that the governors that were against Jonathan were invited to the White House, and Obama’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Susan Rice, met with them, particularly the Borno state governor – Kashim Shettima.

“Less than a month after, the abduction of Chibok girls happened.

“Susan Rice (Obama’s NSA) met with MKO Abiola when Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar was the military Head of State. She was the one who actually made the (poisoned) tea and served to Abiola. After he drank that tea, he began fuming in the mouth and died.

“I am not saying she did anything but this was the sequence of events.

“When this same woman became the National Security Adviser to Obama, she met with Borno state governor on March 18, 2014. Less than a month letter on April 14, 2014 Chibok happened – the girls were kidnapped.”

