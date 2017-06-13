Why PDP’s popularity is waning in Ekiti – Falegan – Daily Post Nigeria
Why PDP's popularity is waning in Ekiti – Falegan
Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Hon. Opeyemi Falegan, has lamented that the party is fast losing popularity in Ekiti State owing to alleged dictatorial tendencies of Governor Ayodele Fayose and his government's refusal to carry the people …
