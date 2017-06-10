Why Petroleum Governance bill may suffer set back

Indications have emerged that the recently passed petroleum industry governance bill by the Senate may suffer a setback. This follows failure of the federal government and the National Assembly to fast track passage of two other critical bills, the Host community and the fiscal regime bills. The original bill has been divided into three component […]

