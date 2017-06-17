Why The Weakly Guardsman Fainted During Queen Elizabeth’s 91st birthday celebration (Photos)

Queen Elizabeth’s 91st birthday celebration was almost marred after a guardsman fainted during hot conditions at a parade to honour the British Monarch.

The 91st birthday celebration of Queen Elizabeth was almost marred after a guardsman fainted during hot conditions at a parade to honour the British Monarch.

With The Queen and the rest of the family watching on, the unfortunate soldier took a tumble during the performance at Horse Guards Parade.

He began to wobble before hitting the deck – first on his knees, before tumbling forward head first into the deck. The show went on as two officials appeared with a stretcher to collect the soldier. Five Guardsmen were stretchered off Horse Guards Parade in all during the ceremony.

Temperatures are forecast to hit 29C today in London in one of the hottest days of the year but temps were a touch cooler at around 26C earlier today.

The Queen , 91, marked her official birthday today with the pomp and pageantry of the famous event but also acknowledged the “succession of terrible tragedies” in recent weeks.

Under blue skies and brilliant summer sunshine the Queen watched the centuries-old military spectacle of might, splendour and precision marching on Horse Guards Parade, Henry VIII’s former jousting yard.

The event is an important day in the armed forces’ calendar where the families and friends of the officers and soldiers on parade, proudly watch the ceremony.

But with the nation reeling from the Grenfell Tower block inferno that has so far claimed 30 lives and the recent terrorist attacks in Manchester and London, the Queen issued a message on her official birthday to recognise the feelings of many.

Before the Queen arrived, the wives, girlfriends and other relatives of the men on the parade ground rose as one to observe a minute’s silence for the victims of the fire.

The Queen said in her message: “Today is traditionally a day of celebration. This year, however, it is difficult to escape a very sombre national mood. In recent months, the country has witnessed a succession of terrible tragedies.





“As a nation, we continue to reflect and pray for all those who have been directly affected by these events.”

A cheer from the hundreds gathered in nearby St James’s Park and The Mall had signalled the Queen’s carriage procession was approaching, with the monarch riding in an Ascot Landau with the Duke of Edinburgh.

A few minutes earlier the Duchess of Cambridge, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry had travelled together in another carriage, while in a third was the Duke of York with his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and the Earl of Wessex.

The Prince of Wales, who is Colonel of the Welsh Guards, the Princess Royal, Colonel of the Blues and Royals, and the Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards, were on horseback.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said the Countess of Wessex did not attend as she had a private engagement.