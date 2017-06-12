Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Theresa May is the wrong PM for Brexit – Financial Times

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Financial Times

Why Theresa May is the wrong PM for Brexit
Financial Times
Even if Theresa May had won a substantial majority in last week's general election, she would still not be a good prime minister for Brexit. For the UK to have any chance of a successful Brexit, it is crucial that she is replaced. In this regard, the
Q&A: how will the UK election result affect Brexit talks?The Guardian
UK's hung Parliament raises business hopes for a softer BrexitLivemint
PM May not sobbing over election, Brexit minister saysVanguard
Voice of America –Firstpost –Leadership Newspapers –Bloomberg
all 96 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.