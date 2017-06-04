Pages Navigation Menu

Why we are supporting SMES — Globacom

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Telecommunications company, Globacom, says Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) hold the key to the quick transformation of the country’s economy. Globacom said this is why it has devoted substantial resources to proffering solutions to this critical sector of the economy.

Globacom-offices

Globacom disclosed this at the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce’s 2017  African Foods  and  Products  Conference, sponsored by the company. The two-day event was themed  Unlocking Market Opportunities for Global Competitiveness.

Mr. Tega Agofure of Glo Business Solutions, in a presentation to small and medium business owners from various sectors of the economy  at the conference, said SMEs  drive technological  change and growth in any economy.

