Why we formed APDA – Former LP Chairman, Nwanyanwu

Former National Chairman of Labour Party, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, on Monday explained why Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) was formed. Speaking at the unveiling of the Interim National Executive Committee (NEC) in Abuja, he explained that the party was a convergence of patriotic citizens who were committed to the indivisibility and corporate existence of Nigeria. […]

Why we formed APDA – Former LP Chairman, Nwanyanwu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

