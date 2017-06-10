Pages Navigation Menu

Why we lost to South Africa – Rohr

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in South Africa | 0 comments

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr has admitted his side lacked the killer instinct and experience, after they were defeated 2-0 by South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday. Two second half goals courtesy of Tokelo Rantie and Percy Tau, saw Stuart Baxter’s side claim a famous away […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

