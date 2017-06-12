Why we visited The Sun Newspaper premises-EFCC

..No, you subjected our staff to crude intimidation over alleged Biafra, militants stories-The Sun

By Soni Daniel

Abuja: The management of the Sun Publishing Limited and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have disagreed on the visit of the anti-crime agency to the company’s head office in Lagos on Monday.

While the EFCC claimed that its visit was to ascertain the state of its assets of the company, which it said were under a subsisting forfeiture order, the company accused the EFCC of subjecting its workers to crude harassment over stories it did relating to Biafra and Niger Delta militants.

The Spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, made the position of the agency known in a statement released to Vanguard last night in Abuja.

Uwujaren said that the visit had nothing to do with any publication by the newspaper but was specifically geared towards determining the assets of the company.

Uwujaren said, “Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the early hours of today, June 12, 2017 visited the head office of the Sun Newspaper in Lagos. “The visit which lasted for less an hour was part of routine efforts to ascertain the state of the assets of the publishing company which is subject of subsisting interim forfeiture order. Prior to the visit, the Commission had written to the management of the company to account for its management of the assets for the period of the subsisting court order.

“The Commission still awaits the response of the Sun and will not be distracted by any attempt to whip up sentiments by alluding to an appeal which has been pending for ten years. The Commission’s action is without prejudice to any appeal and only meant to verify the integrity of the assets.

“Contrary to claims in a statement released to the media by the management of the Sun, no staff of the media outfit was molested or intimidated for the few minutes that operatives of the Commission spent in the premises of the company.

“The claim that “EFCC operatives subjected our staff to crude intimidation, psychological and emotional trauma, even as some of the men accused our organization of publishing pro-Biafra, Boko Haram , and Niger Delta Militant stories ,” is strange and clearly the figment of the imagination of the Sun.

“There was no reason to molest anybody as the commission has always related professionally with the publishing outfit. The attempt also to link the visit to the acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu’s threat to sue the organization over a libelous publication is also diversionary.

“Magu is pursuing that option in his private capacity and his lawyer, Wahab Shittu, did write the Sun and his letter was widely published in the media on March 31, 2017.”

But the Management of the Sun disagreed with the EFCC, saying that EFCC invaded its premises and subjected the workers to crude intimidation over stories.

The post Why we visited The Sun Newspaper premises-EFCC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

