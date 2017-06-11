Why we want to produce 400 million syringes in Nigeria —Kumral, Turkish investor – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Why we want to produce 400 million syringes in Nigeria —Kumral, Turkish investor
Nigeria Today
AS a way of tackling unemployment, a manufacturing company, Jubilee Syringe is set to create jobs for some unemployed Nigerians. Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!