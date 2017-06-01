Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why we will break Nigeria into two – Afenifere leader, Okurounmu

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

A leader of the pan Yoruba socio political organisation, Afenifere, Senator Femi Okurounmu, has warned that if the North remains resistant to restructuring of Nigeria, they will force it on them or break the country into two. Okurounmu gave the warning while reacting to a statement credited to the Attorney General of the Federation and […]

Why we will break Nigeria into two – Afenifere leader, Okurounmu

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.